Jake O'Brien Named 9th Captain in Bulldogs Franchise History

Published on August 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Brantford Bulldogs are exceedingly proud to announce that Jake O'Brien has been named the 9th captain in Bulldogs' franchise history. O'Brien follows in the tradition that began in 2015 with Justin Lemcke and continued through MacKenzie Entwistle, Matt Strome, Isaac Nurse, Colton Kammerer & Logan Morrison in Hamilton and proudly carried into Brantford by Lawson Sherk & Patrick Thomas.

O'Brien becomes the youngest captain in Bulldogs history, continuing his re -writing of the Bulldogs record book. After captaining the Toronto Jr. Canadiens to the 2023 OHL Cup, where he posted 17 points in just 7 games, O'Brien was selected 8th overall by the Brantford Bulldogs in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection Draft. It didn't take long for O'Brien to take the franchise by storm, smashing the rookie scoring record in posting 13 goals & 51 assists for 64 points in 61 games, besting the previous record by 16 points, a record held by Arthur Kaliyev since 2018. After being named OHL Rookie of the Year, O'Brien was called to Team Canada for the 2024 Hlinka-Gretzky tournament where he was part of the Gold Medal champions.

Returning for his NHL Draft season in 2024- 25, O'Brien took another massive step forward. Skating in 66 games, the gifted centerman posted 32 goals & 66 assists for 98 points while playing in all facets of the game. O'Brien's 66 assists were good for 7th in the OHL and 2nd on the Bulldogs, behind former captain Patrick Thomas' 77. O'Brien's 162 points are the most in franchise history for a player in his first two seasons.

O'Brien claimed another piece of Bulldogs history when his name was called by the Seattle Kraken with the 8th overall selection in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, becoming the highest selected Bulldog in franchise history and has already signed his first NHL contract with the Kraken.

Having overseen the tenures of Bulldogs captains and fan favourites Colton Kammerer, Logan Morrison, Lawson Sherk & Patrick Thomas, and a noted leader as a player, head coach Jay McKee gave his thoughts on naming O'Brien as the 9th captain in franchise history:

"I'm incredibly proud and grateful to name Jake O'Brien as our next captain, going into the 2025-26 season. Jake is focused, humble, hardworking and has a contagious burning competitiveness. He has the ability to be a calming presence for our team, while he also has the ability to elevate our group while under pressure.

Jake's focus, desire and work ethic are culture setters. I look very forward t o the upcoming season with Jake leading our Brantford Bulldogs.".

On his importance to the franchise as the Brantford Bulldogs captain, Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman:

"Jake embodies everything it means to be a Bulldog. On the ice, he competes with relentless intensity and sets the standard for his teammates. Off the ice, he carries himself with maturity, humility, and an unwavering commitment to his teammates, our organization, and our community. Jake leads by example every single day, and we're proud to have him serve as the ninth captain in Bulldogs franchise history."







