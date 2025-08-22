Petes Announce 2025 Training Camp Details

Published on August 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes have officially announced the details for their 2025 Training Camp presented by Sign-A-Fied, East Side Mario's, Hybrid FHP, and Ricart Branded Apparel & Promo. Camp begins on Tuesday, August 26 with off-ice training, wrapping up with the annual Maroon and White game on Friday, August 29.

The on-ice portion of camp begins on Wednesday, August 27 with the first of two days of scrimmages. Players will be split into four teams for the games, with each team facing each other once. The top two and bottom two teams based on record will face each other on the afternoon of Thursday, August 28. All scrimmages and Friday's maroon vs White game will be streamed live on the Petes YouTube account. All scrimmages will take place at the Peterborough Memorial Centre (PMC).

The full schedule for camp can be found below:

Tuesday, August 26 (not open to media or the public)

Registration and off-ice training at Hybrid FHP

Wednesday, August 27 (scrimmages open to media and the public)

8:30 a.m. - East Side Mario's (White) vs Sign-A-Fied (Black)

10:45 a.m. - Hybrid (Maroon) vs Ricarts (Grey)

Break

2:30 p.m. - East Side Mario's (White) vs Ricarts (Grey)

4:15 p.m. - Sign-A-Fied (Black) vs Hybrid (Maroon)

Thursday, August 28 (scrimmages open to media and the public)

8:30 a.m. - Sign-A-Fied (Black) vs Ricarts (Grey)

10:45 a.m. - East Side Mario's (White) vs Hybrid (Maroon)

Break

2:30 p.m. - 3rd place vs 4th place

4:15 p.m. - 1st place vs 2nd place

Friday, August 29 (game open to media and the public)

4:05 p.m. - Maroon vs White game

A full camp roster and scrimmage teams will be released late afternoon on Monday, August 25. A full training camp media kit will also be available on Tuesday night. Print out rosters will be available during every on-ice session at the top of the club section.

The Petes preseason kicks off on Saturday, August 30 with the first of back-to-back home games against the Erie Otters. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Tickets can be purchased for $10. Full preseason details can be seen.







