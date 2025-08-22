15th Annual Mouthguard Clinic Raises $6,815.00 for Storm's Adopt-A-School Program

Published on August 22, 2025

On August 21st Spyke and Storm players Colin Ellsworth, Sam Johnston, Leo Serlin, and Lucas Teixeira were on hand at Speedvale Dental for the 15th Annual Mouthguard Clinic. Speedvale Dental offered custom mouthguards featuring new digital impressions for $25.00 for all ages. The clinic raised $6,815.00 for the Adopt-A-School program.

The Adopt-A-School program provides rewards and incentives to elementary school students throughout Wellington County for exemplary achievement in the classroom, extra-curricular activities, and volunteer work. In many cases, the Adopt-A-School program proudly gives local kids the chance to attend their first hockey game.

The Guelph Storm would like to thank Speedvale Dental and everyone who came out for making the event a success!

