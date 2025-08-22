2025 Showcase and Fan Fest Weekend Presented by Longos

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers are set to host its annual Preseason Showcase Presented by Longo's at The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium from August 29th to August 31st, featuring the Brantford Bulldogs, Oshawa Generals, Saginaw Spirit, and Kitchener Rangers. Tickets sales from each game will continue to support Make-A-Wish Canada and will be available for purchase at the door. The Rangers will play each time once, and there will be a total of five games over the weekend. See below for the full schedule:

Ticket prices will be $5 for all games (Cash or Debit/Credit will be accepted).

Friday, August 29th

Oshawa vs Saginaw - 2:00 pm

Kitchener vs Brantford - 7:00 pm

Saturday, August 30th

Saginaw vs Brantford - 2:00 pm

Kitchener vs Oshawa - 7:00 pm

Sunday, August 31st

Kitchener vs Saginaw - 2:00 pm (FAN FEST)

FAN FEST PRESENTED BY LONGO'S

This year's Fan Fest and Barbecue Presented by Longo's will take place over the Labour Day weekend as it has in years past and will be held Sunday, August 31st from 10am - 2pm at The Aud (Parking Lot A).

As always, admission to the Fan Fest is free for all fans and will include a number of activities including inflatable games, rides, an autograph session with Kitchener Rangers players, and, of course, a BBQ!

Net proceeds from the BBQ, as well as admission to the exhibition games, will once again support Make-A-Wish Canada. Tickets for the game can be purchased at Fan Fest under the Kitchener Rangers tent.

The Rangers autograph session will run from 11:00 am -12:00 pm, with some extra availability from Rangers scratches. This means the autograph session will end promptly for players participating in the game. Signatures from every player can not be guaranteed.

Exhibition Schedule

Following Fan Fest, the Rangers round out their preseason with two more exhibitions games, again playing host to the Oshawa General and making a trip out to Windsor a day later for the final tune up game. Please see below for a list of the remaining Preseason games:

Friday, September 12th

Oshawa vs Kitchener - 7:00 pm

Saturday, September 13th

Kitchener at Windsor, Sun Sept 13th, 7:05 pm (Atlas Tube Centre)

Season tickets are on sale now, head over to https://bit.ly/RangersSeasonsTix to secure your seats. Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, August 25th!

We look forward to seeing you back at The Aud this fall to drop the puck on the 2025-26 Season!







