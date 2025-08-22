Pittsburgh Penguins Name Ethan O'Rourke Video Coach of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL)

Kingston, Ont. - Pittsburgh Penguins General Manager Kyle Dubas has named Ethan O'Rourke the new Video Coach of the Penguins American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

O'Rourke will be a key member of the WBS Penguins hockey operations staff as he analyzes game and practice footage, prepares scouting reports and tactical presentations, and will provide real-time feedback to the coaching staff on the bench during games to improve player performance and team strategy.

"I am very excited for Ethan to be taking the next step in his career." says General Manager Kory Cooper. "His hard work and dedication to the Frontenacs has been an integral part of the growth of our organization. He's a young, intelligent hockey mind that has a bright future ahead of him. I've been fortunate to work beside Ethan for the last five years. He is most deserving of this new role, and we wish him nothing but success at the next level."

Ethan began his hockey career as a regional scout with the Oshawa Generals in 2017. In the summer of 2021 after four seasons with the Generals, O'Rourke was brought on by Kory Cooper to become the Video Coach of the Frontenacs. After just one season with the club, he would be promoted to the Assistant General Manager.

The bright young hockey mind caught the eye of Hockey Canada, as O'Rourke was named the Video Coach of the Team Canada Red at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, as well as the Video Coach for Team Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The Kingston Frontenacs wish Ethan nothing but the best as he begins the next chapter in his career. We are a development league not just on the ice, but off of it as well. We look forward to see Ethan represent the Frontenacs at the next level and beyond.







