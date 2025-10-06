Gavin Betts Named OHL Goalie of the Week

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that 2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin Betts of the Kingston Frontenacs is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, a .960 save percentage and one shutout.

Betts turned aside 21-of-23 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the visiting Oshawa Generals before recording his first career OHL shutout on Sunday afternoon, making 27 saves as the Fronts blanked the Erie Otters 1-0 behind Kieren Dervin's third period goal. Betts earned first star honours in the win, helping the Frontenacs improve to 4-1-0-1.

A 17-year-old from Toronto, Betts is 3-1-0-1 with a 2.75 goals-against average and .903 save percentage through five games to begin the 2025-26 season. He appeared in nine contests for Kingston in 2024-25, going 5-4 with a 3.44 goals-against average and .876 save percentage, spending the rest of his 16-year-old campaign with the OJHL's Pickering Panthers where he was 7-7-2 with a 3.07 goals-against average and .920 save percentage over 18 appearances. Kingston's second round (37th overall) pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection, Betts won World Under-17 Hockey Challenge gold with Team Canada White last fall. He claimed bronze with Canada at August's Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, posting a 1.68 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and two shutouts over five games.

