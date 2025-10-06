Firebirds Prospect Liam Edgcumbe Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Firebirds prospect Liam Edgcumbe of the Pelham Panthers is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, stopping all 67 shots sent his direction in back-to-back shutouts.

After winning his GOHL debut on September 19th, Edgcumbe was flawless in Thursday's 2-0 road win over the Hamilton Kilty B's, making 44 saves at Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena. He was back in the crease on Friday at home, denying 23 Welland Jr. Canadians shots in a 3-0 victory.

A 6-foot-4, 175Ib. 17-year-old from Grimsby, ON, Edgcumbe was selected by Flint in the eighth round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Niagara North Stars AAA program. In 13 games with the PJHL's Niagara Riverhawks last season, Edgcumbe played to a mark of 9-2-2 with a 2.39 goals-against average and .935 save percentage.

