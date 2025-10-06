Statement Wins over Oshawa and Niagara

Published on October 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts skated to a perfect weekend, collecting four points with back-to-back wins - a hard-fought 5-3 victory over the Oshawa Generals on home ice Saturday night, followed by a thrilling 6-5 shootout win on the road Sunday afternoon in Niagara.

Saturday: Game Recap

The Colts took the ice Saturday night with their newly established leadership group and delivered a complete effort at Sadlon Arena, showcasing strong puck movement, physical play, and a balanced attack in a 5-3 victory over the Oshawa Generals.

Defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson led the charge with two goals and an assist, earning First Star of the Game. Co-Captain Cole Beaudoin opened the scoring with a goal and an assist early in the first period, while Calvin Crombie added another tally off a setup from Teague Vader.

In the second, the Colts continued to press, with Co-Captains Aitcheson and Beaudoin extending the lead and helping Barrie secure its second home win of the season.

Sunday: Game Recap

Less than 24 hours later, the Colts showed resilience on the road, storming back to edge the IceDogs 6-5 in a shootout thriller at the Meridian Centre.

After falling behind early to a hat trick performance from Niagara's Ethan Czata, Barrie roared back in the third period behind another standout effort from Aitcheson and Beaudoin.

#83 Jonah McCormick scored his first career OHL goal to spark the rally, followed by two more from Aitcheson - including a power-play marker - to even the game. Former IceDog Alex Assadourian scored his first goal as a Colt against his former team to give Barrie the lead before Niagara forced overtime.

In the shootout, Brad Gardiner delivered the winner, capping off a dramatic finish and a perfect weekend for the Colts.

With the weekend sweep, the Colts continue to build momentum in the early weeks of OHL's Eastern Conference standings.

Up Next: Two Home Games at Sadlon Arena

The Colts return home for a pair of games this week at Sadlon Arena:

Thursday, October 9 - 7:00 p.m.

Barrie Colts vs. Ottawa 67's

Saturday, October 11 - 7:30 p.m. (Fan Appreciation Night)

Barrie Colts vs. Brampton Steelheads

Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long, giveaways throughout the night, a pre-game meet and greet with Charlie, Carly, and select players, plus post-game team autographs on the concourse.

Tickets are available now at barriecolts.com/ticketpro.







