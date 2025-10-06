Spirit Acquire Defenseman Zach Wilson from North Bay

Published on October 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced Monday afternoon that the team has acquired 6'6" left-shot defenseman Zach Wilson from the North Bay Battalion for a 12th round pick in 2026.

To SAG:

(D) - Zach Wilson

To NB:

SAG 12th 2026

Wilson was a third-round pick of the Battalion in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. The Fenelon Falls, Ont. native skated in 47 games with the team in 2024-2025, registering 2G-2A-4P and 24 PIM. He split the season prior between the Battalion, Haliburton County Huskies (OJHL), Powassan VooDoos (NOJHL), and North Bay Trappers U18 AAA (GNML).

The 18-year-old Wilson will wear jersey #74 for the Saginaw Spirit.







