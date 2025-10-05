Klepov, Barabanov Each Score Twice, Spirit Hold on for 7-5 Win in Owen Sound

Owen Sound, Ont. - The Spirit continued their three-in-three weekend against the Owen Sound Attack with a 7-5 win at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. Nikita Klepov would have a four-point night with two goals and two assists, giving the rookie 11 points in six games to start the season. Both Egor Barabanov and Nic Sima would have three-point nights, with Barabanov now leading the OHL in points (5G-7A-12P). The Spirit's offensive performance would be complemented by Stepan Shurygin, who stood strong in the crease for Saginaw with 32 saves.

Brody Najim opened the scoring for the Spirit after Josh Glavin found him on the two-on-one break. Najim scored on a wrist shot low blocker side for his first of the season, which gave Saginaw a 1-0 lead at 5:29.

The Spirit power play struck next when Jacob Cloutier found Egor Barabanov all alone between the dots, with his wrist shot beating Matthew Koprowski low on the glove side. Nikita Klepov was credited with the secondary assist, which gave Saginaw the 2-0 lead 12:48 into the first.

After 1: SAG 2 - 0 OS (Total Shots: 15 - 8)

The Attack responded shorthanded 5:04 into the second after Masen Wray left the puck behind in the slot for Braedyn Rogers. Wray took advantage of a turnover in the offensive zone and slid through the Spirit defenseman, backhanding it to Rogers, who scored for a 2-1 game.

Masen Wray scored his first of the season on the backhand after Michael Dec found him down low at 12:39. Wray beat Stepan Shurygin through the five hole to tie the game.

Saginaw's rookie defenseman Levi Harper responded 20 seconds later with a goal off the rush. Jacob Cloutier earned his second assist of the game after he found Harper open 12:59 into the second, which gave Saginaw a one-goal lead headed into the third period.

After 2: SAG 3 - 2 OS (2nd period shots: 10 - 15 Total shots: 25 - 23)

Egor Barabanov scored his second of the game 5:22 into the third on a three-on-one break for the Spirit. Nikita Klepov picked up his second assist of the game after a pass on the rush, and James Guo earned the secondary assist to give Saginaw a two-goal lead.

Nikita Klepov and Egor Barabanov continued to add to the score sheet after Klepov put in the rebound from Nic Simas' point shot. Barabanov picked up the secondary assist after setting up Sima as the Spirit made it a 5-3 hockey game 8:54 into the third.

The Attack responded on the power play after Michael Dec earned his second assist of the game, finding Harry Nansi in the crease. Nansi tipped it in low glove side, and Pierce Mbuyi picked up the secondary assist, cutting the Spirit's lead to two goals at 12:17.

The Spirit restored their three-goal lead after Nikita Klepov walked into the crease and scored a highlight-reel goal around Kaprowski. Nic Sima picked up the primary assist after he found Klepov on the wing, and the Spirit led 6-3 at 16:01.

After his shot ricocheted off the glass and bounced in off the back of Stepan Shurygin, Braedyn Rogers would cut the lead back to two, picking up his second goal of the game. Tristan Delisle picked up the assist, and with 3:44 left in the third, the Spirit would lead 6-4.

Just 33 seconds later, the Attack scored again. This time it was Nicholas Sykora who fired a shot high on Shurygin to cut the lead to one. Michael Dec picked up his third point of the night with the assist, and rookie John Banks got his sixth point in six games with the secondary assist.

With 24 seconds left in the third, Nic Sima scored the empty net goal after a blocked pass gave him a breakaway, which iced the game for the Spirit at 7-5.

Final: SAG 7 - 5 OS (3rd period shots 10 - 14, Total shots 35 - 37)

Powerplays SAG 1/4 OS 1/4

Goaltenders: SAG Stepan Shurygin (32 saves, 37 shots) OS Matthew Koprowski (28 saves, 34 shots)

The Spirit play their final game of the weekend against the Oshawa Generals on Sunday, October 5th, at the Tribute Communities Center. Puck drop is at 6:05.

