Benak's Late Equalizer Earns Bulldogs a Point in Heavyweight Tilt

Published on October 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Brantford Bulldogs wrapped up Country Weekend at the TD Civic Centre on Saturday afternoon, taking on the Windsor Spitfires in a hard-fought battle of two of the OHL's heavyweights that needed extra time to decide a winner.

The Bulldogs jumped on the board early, striking just 44 seconds into the opening period. Vladimir Dravecky scored his second of the season, rocketing a drive just above the top of the left circle, using a Windsor defender as a screen to give Brantford a quick 1-0 lead. The advantage was short-lived, however, as the Spitfires responded at 3:00. Wyatt Kennedy found Anthony Cristoforo in the left circle, who cycled the puck to Ethan Belchetz in front of Ryerson Leenders where the towering Windsor forward buried his fourth of the year to even the score. The Spitfires took their first lead at 4:18 off a clean faceoff win, with Belchetz again finding the puck, deflecting a Liam Greentree shot, and netting his 2nd of the game & 5th of the season. Windsor went to a two-man advantage shortly after and generated several dangerous chances, but the Bulldogs' penalty kill, anchored by goaltender Ryerson Leenders, held firm. As Jake O'Brien's penalty expired, he broke out of the box alongside Cooper Dennis in a 2-on-1, but Joey Costanzo came up with the stop to preserve the lead. The Spitfires carried a 2-1 edge into the first intermission, despite being outshot 10-8 through 20 minutes.

The Bulldogs pushed hard to equalize in the second period. Aiden O'Donnell fought for a rebound off a Caleb Malhotra shot in front, but Costanzo stood tall once again. Moments later, Marek Vanacker was denied on a rebound chance by a sprawling Costanzo. Windsor's Jean-Christophe Lemieux broke free for a breakaway but was tripped by a diving Vladimir Dravecky, earning a penalty shot. Leenders rose to the occasion, turning aside Lemieux's attempt to keep the game within reach. At 10:05, the Spitfires extended their lead to 3-1 on the power play. Jack Nesbitt fed Anthony Cristoforo on the right-wing side who in turn set up Liam Greentree in the left circle for his 1st of the season. Brantford continued to press, with O'Brien nearly connecting with Vanacker in tight, but Costanzo once again shut the door. Finally, at 16:42, the Bulldogs broke through. Edison Engle darted a pass from the bottom of the left circle to Adam Benak at the right post, Benak couldn't cash the first attempt but corralled the puck to set up Marek Vanacker to finish off his 3rd of the season cutting the deficit to 3-2 heading into the third.

The third period was a back-and-forth affair. Leenders denied a Wyatt Kennedy opportunity early, while Costanzo matched him at the other end, turning aside a strong effort from a driving Cooper Dennis. The Bulldogs earned a power play midway through the frame and came close to tying the game when Vanacker was stopped on the doorstep. With time winding down, Brantford earned another man advantage, and amid a scramble in front, Adam Benak jammed home his 2nd of the season to tie the game 3-3. Neither team could find the winner in regulation, sending the game to overtime. O'Brien and Benak broke out on a 2-on-1, but Costanzo came up with the save of the night to extend the contest to a shootout. In the shootout, Belchetz completed his standout performance by scoring the decisive goal, lifting the Spitfires to a 4-3 victory.

The Bulldogs picked up a point in the loss and will return to action on Thursday, October 9, when they visit the Niagara IceDogs at 7 p.m. at the Meridian Centre.







