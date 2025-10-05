Generals Fall 5-3 to Colts in Second of Triple-Header

Published on October 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - An Eastern Conference Finals rematch would see the Oshawa Generals drop 5-3 to the Barrie Colts in a Saturday night showdown.

The Gens once again got out to an early lead just after an early power play. Moving the puck in the Barrie zone, Anthony Timmerman spotted Sam Roberts locked and loaded across the ice and he fired the one-timer past Arvin Jaswal from the far-side for his fourth of the campaign.

Later in the first, Kashawn Aitcheson would get the equalizer for Barrie as he hammered a loose puck from the point blocker side past Isaac Gravelle, who started tonight after a solid performance in relief of Jaden Cholette last night in Kingston.

After the game-tying goal from the Islanders' prospect defenseman, the Colts would generate much more opportunities to close out the period and got a last-minute goal from Calvin Crombie. Getting around a couple of Oshawa defenders and entering their zone from centre, Crombie surprised Gravelle with a shot up over his glove from just outside the near circle.

Barrie was not finished, however, as they would get another with just under seven seconds remaining in the first from their captain, Cole Beaudoin. In his first game back from Utah Mammoth training camp, Beaudoin found himself open in front of the Oshawa goal and tucked home the pass from Aitcheson upstairs past Gravelle's blocker.

For the second night in a row, the Generals would find themselves down 3-1 after the opening period on the back of three straight goals from the opposition, including two in 41 seconds to end the first.

Towards the mid-way point of the second, Oshawa, much like last night, cut the lead in half. With pressure in the Barrie zone, Brooks Rogowski, attempting to find Harrison Franssen at the side of the goal, put the puck off a Barrie skate and into an open net. Rogowski would get credit for his second goal in as many nights to make it 3-2.

Later, Oshawa would get another power play and get the game tied thanks to Simon Wang, who took a set-up pass, dragged it around the Barrie defender and snapped it from the blue line over Jaswal's glove with seven seconds remaining on the man-advantage. Wang's first OHL tied the game at threes.

Just when momentum was swinging back in the Generals' favor, Barrie took the lead right back 39 seconds later thanks to Aitcheson's second of the night. This time, the Colts' defender snuck in back door and put home a goal line pass from Alex Assadourian.

Despite a better effort from Oshawa in the middle period, they entered the third still trailing by a goal. Once again, attempting to get the game tied, the Generals could not muster much offense in the third, recording just six shots on goal in the final 20.

With under seven minutes left, the Colts would capitalize on an Oshawa turnover and put the game away. Their captain, Beaudoin added his second tally of the night, taking a quick goal line pass from Assadourian and quickly putting it up and over Gravelle.

In hopes of a bounce back from last night's result in Kingston, the Generals saw a near identical result from 24 hours ago, getting behind in the first half of the contest and not being able to catch up.

Oshawa returns home tomorrow evening to host the Saginaw Spirit in hopes of salvaging their series of games this weekend. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Sam Roberts (4) from Anthony Timmerman and Zack Sandhu at 2:56

BAR 1st Goal: Kashawn Aitcheson (2) from Calvin Crombie and Cole Beaudoin at 12:40

BAR 2nd Goal: Calvin Crombie (3) from Teague Vader at 19:12

BAR 3rd Goal: Cole Beaudoin (1) from Kashawn Aitcheson and Alex Assadourian at 19:53

2nd Period Scoring:

OSH 2nd Goal: Brooks Rogowski (2) from Simon Wang and Brady Murnane at 7:52

OSH 3rd Goal: Simon Wang (1) from Sam Roberts and Onni Kalto at 14:26

BAR 4th Goal: Kashawn Aitcheson (3) from Alex Assadourian and Calvin Crombie at 15:05

3rd Period Scoring:

BAR 5th Goal: Cole Beaudoin (2) from Alex Assadourian at 13:24

OSH Power Play: 1/4

BAR Power Play: 0/1

Isaac Gravelle (OSH): 34 saves on 39

Arvin Jaswal (BAR): 29 saves on 32 shots







