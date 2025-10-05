Sting Sneak by Firebirds, 4-2

Published on October 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds defenseman Dryden Allen

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Natalie Shaver, OHL Images) Flint Firebirds defenseman Dryden Allen(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Natalie Shaver, OHL Images)

FLINT - The Firebirds jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period but three second period goals from the Sarnia Sting gave them a lead they would not relinquish as they beat the Firebirds, 4-2 on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Urban Podrekar and Nathan Aspinall both scored in the losing effort for Flint.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Flint opened the scoring in the first period on Podrekar's first of the season. He controlled the puck at the blue line and lobbed a calm wrist shot that got past the screened goalie Evan Maillet to make the score 1-0 in favor of the Firebirds.

Sarnia answered though and evened the score in the first minute of the second period. Ryan Brown took a shot from the right wing that Mason Courville stopped but Easton Walos poked in a loose rebound to tie the game, 1-1.

Two minutes later, Jacob Reese sent a shot on net that Courville again stopped but Brennar Lammens was on the doorstep for the rebound. It bounced off him and in for Lammens' first OHL goal which gave Sarnia a 2-1 lead.

With less than one minute to go and the Sting on the power play, Matthew Manza came down the left side and flew right past the face off dot as he fired a shot that went right over the shoulder of Courville extending Sarnia's lead to 3-1.

Flint got one back while on the power play late in the third period. Nathan Aspinall hammered a one timer right off the faceoff that blasted past the glove of Maillet, hit the crossbar and dropped in to bring the Birds back within one. Sarnia then added an empty-netter from Jordan Bax to make it 4-2.

The Sting improved to 3-3-0-0 in the win while the Firebirds moved to 1-3-1-0.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Nathan Aspinall's goal was his third in two games. He joined the Firebirds late due to a training camp stint with the New York Rangers...Mason Courville made his second career OHL start. The 15-year-old rookie goaltender saved 35 out of 38 shots faced...Charlie Murata recorded an assist and now has five points in five games to begin his OHL career.

Images from this story



Flint Firebirds defenseman Dryden Allen

(Natalie Shaver, OHL Images)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.