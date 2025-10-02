Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selections from Steelheads for Avery

Published on October 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the acquisition of a pair of OHL Draft Selections; Brampton's 3rd & 5th round selections in the 2029 OHL Priority Selection Draft, in exchange for forward Josh Avery.

Avery, from Uxbridge, ON, was originally a 3rd round selection, 54th overall, in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection Draft. After posting 63 points in 35 games in his OHL Draft season, Avery would go on to play 63 games with the Bulldogs in parts of three seasons recording 11 goals & 16 assists for 27 points. Avery returned to the Bulldogs to open the 2025-26 season after being an invitee to Columbus Blue Jackets rookie camp.

"Josh is a great person and player, and we're happy he will have this new opportunity". said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "We thank him for his contributions during his time in Brantford and wish him continued success as he continues his career in Brampton.".







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.