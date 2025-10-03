Erliden Stops 43 as Agrette Scores Shootout Winner to Give Otters First Road Win

October 2, 2025

Erie Otters







Peterborough, Ontario - The Erie Otters are back on the road this weekend as they opened up a three-game road trip to Eastern Ontario Thursday in Peterborough. Coming off of their first win of the season, Erie would look to kick-off the road trip with a big win over an Eastern Conference foe.

The Otters came out of the gates strong, taking the initiative offensively and physically. On top of registering the first four shots of the game and possessing the puck in the offensive zone, Ritter Coombs dropped the gloves against Grayden Strohack, earning bonus points for the takedown in addition to landing a couple of right hooks. The Otters also drew a pair of penalties to earn the game's first two powerplays. The Petes defended well, but Erie gradually built momentum leading to Dylan Edwards (1) first goal of the season to break the ice. It was Edwards' pressure that forced goaltender Easton Rye into a turnover as Callum Hughes prevented the clear, as he drove in from left to right and got Rye to follow him to the right post, leaving Edwards wide open for the backdoor tap-in.

The Otters forecheck was an issue for Peterborough all night, fueling Erie's second goal of the night right out of the intermission. Alex Misiak (1) applied the pressure on Matthew Perreault, forcing the defenseman into an errant pass that was intercepted by Tristen Trevino at the blue line. Trevino threw the puck towards the netfront, and Misiak cut from the corner to settle the puck and go bar down in the left corner for Misiak's first career goal in the OHL. After the goal, the Petes began to pepper Noah Erliden with shots, but the Otters' goalie proved to be up for the task, making save after save for Erie. Following the goal to make the game 2-0, a large scrum would break out leading to the ejection of Carson Cameron and Dylan Edwards. Following the scrum the Petes would get themselves on the board as Matthew Soto (PPG, 2) would make it 2-1. This would be the score heading into the final frame as Erie would look to hold on.

The third period would begin with Peterborough on the front foot continuing to test Erliden. The Otters netminder would come up big again and again for Erie. On the power play, the Petes would find a way to even the score nearly halfway through the third. Once again on the man-advantage Leon Kolarik (PPG, 3) would knot the game at two goals a piece. Following a back and forth end to regulation, the game would need overtime to decide it as it would be tied 2-2 after 60 minutes.

In the extra frame Erie would start on the power play but be unable to find a way past Petes goaltender Easton Rye. The two clubs would play an even extra frame and with not a ton of scoring chances at either end, the game would require a shootout, tied at 2. Final shots on goal total Peterborough 45, Erie 27.

In the shootout, the Petes would go first as Caden Taylor would be denied by Erliden. Erie would then score as Gabriel Frasca would give the Otters the advantage in the shootout. The Petes would have their next effort stopped as well, setting the stage for Mclean Agrette who would score the winner, giving the Otters their first road win of the season.

The Otters are back in action Saturday as they take on the Ottawa 67's at TD Place. The road trip will conclude Sunday in Kingston as the Otters face the Frontenacs. The Otters are back at the Erie Insurance Arena on Saturday, October 11 as they host the Sudbury Wolves at 7:00 P.M. for Oktoberfest. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







