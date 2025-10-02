Weekend Preview: 92 Miles Away in Kitchener

Published on October 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound, ON - The Attack will be continuing on the hockey season this week with an away game in Kitchener facing off with the Rangers for a Friday night 7PM game. Over the weekend the Attack will be back at the Bayshore for a Saturday night game against the Saginaw Spirit, puck drops at 4PM as well as a Sunday 2PM matinée against the Windsor Spitfires.

Wanting to get in on the action? Tickets for Saturday and Sunday's home games are available online at Tickets.attackhockey.com, over the phone by calling 519-371-7452 or in-person at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office. Box Office hours can be found on the Attack website here.

Head to Head with the Rangers

Going head to head agains the Rangers last weekend, the Attack emerged with a 5-2 victory against the Rangers Saturday Sept. 27, continuing their game winning streak. With notable Rangers goal scorers Haeden Ellis (3) and Jack Pridham (2) that night. Ellis, an 2023 OHL Priority Selection 8th round draft pick (#149) for Kitchener has 6 points in 4 games played this season. Right behind him is Cameron Arquette; a 4th round pick (#71) for Kitchener during the 2023 OHL Priority Selection Draft with 2 goals, 4 assists in a tied 6 point season thus far.

Birds have Landed

The Saginaw Spirit will be in town for a Saturday Oct. 4 for their first game against the Attack this season. Looking back to the 2024-25 hockey season, the Attack and Spirit had only two meetings; once at the Dow Event Center (5-4 Saginaw) and once at the Bayshore (6-2 Saginaw). With bright hopes for the weekend future, the Attack sit in 4 games won, 31.8% Power Play and 100.0% Penalty Kill percentage pulling the team second to the top on the OHL team rankings overall.

Saginaw as a team, sits in 14th place league wide has played a total of 4 games this year with a 4-1-1-1 score. The team has taken a sharp turn since their previous high standing season stats to a now Power Play percentage of 18.5% and a Penalty Kill of 70%; the second lowest league wide. This standing should not however discredit the Spirits form on a player-to-player basis. Leading in the highest amount of points is Spirits' Egor Barabanov with 9 points, Barabanov also stands second place for most assists with 6 assists. More of Saginaw on the leader boards in power play goals (Nikita Klepov with 2 goals) and Short-handed goals (Dimian Zhilkin with 1 goal).

The Western Conference Race to 68-0

The last remaining three teams in the 68-0 chase ; the Ottawa 67's, the Owen Sound Attack and the Windsor Spitfires. With Owen Sound and Windsor leading the board, it is to nobody's shock that Sunday's game will be quite the showdown. Windsor, who currently stands with the most points (10 points), also leads with the most games played standing 5-for-5 in wins. A strong leadership group for the spitfires also creates a interesting head-to-head against the Attack as both teams are neck and neck for power play percentages (Windsor with 31.2% and the Attack with 31.8%) as well as the penalty kill percentages (Windsor with 86.7% and the Attack with 100.0%).

Family Fun Sundays!

The Attack's second post-game skate is scheduled for this coming Sunday October 5 graciously presented by Investment Planning Counsel. the first 200 kids through the doors will receive a coupon for a free small popcorn courtesy of Investment Planning Counsel. Investment Planning Counsel will be giving away two customized jersey certificates at each game to two randomly selected kids. A full list of the Investment Planning Counsel Skates can be found below.

Sunday, November 2, 2025 vs. Erie Otters, 2pm

Sunday, November 23, 2025 vs. Flint Firebirds, 2pm

Sunday, November 30, 2025 vs. Kingston Frontenacs, 2pm

Sunday, December 28, 2025 vs. Brantford Bulldogs, 2pm

Sunday, January 18, 2026 vs. Barrie Colts, 2pm

Broadcasting & Coverage

All Friday, Saturday and Sunday's game will be televised on Rogers TV (Home games on Channel 53) and will also be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, those interested in following the game can check out the Attack's Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates.

Up Next

The Attack are back on the ice right before thanksgiving for a Saturday Sept. Oct. 11, game against the North Bay Battalion. Puck is set to drop at 7:00PM at the Bayshore Community Centre. After, Owen Sound will head down to Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens for a 2PM battle against the Battalion Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.

