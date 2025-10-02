Steelheads Acquire Josh Avery from the Brantford Bulldogs

Published on October 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads announced today that the team has completed a trade with the Brantford Bulldogs acquiring forward Josh Avery in exchange for a 3rd and 5th-round pick in the 2029 OHL Priority Selection to Brantford.

Josh Avery, a native of Cavan, Ontario, is in his third OHL season. The 6'1", 170-pound centerman, was originally drafted by the Hamilton Bulldogs in the 3rd round (54th overall) in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. Through three seasons, he's appeared in 63 regular season games, notching 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists). This past off-season Avery attended the Montreal Canadiens Development Camp.







