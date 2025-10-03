Petrovski Records 100th Career OHL Point in Shootout Loss to Erie

Published on October 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes defenceman Blake Gowan and goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Erie Otters

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes defenceman Blake Gowan and goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Erie Otters(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, October 2, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Erie Otters for their annual Pride game at the PMC. The game was presented by Circul-Air Corp., supported by Peterborough Bath Renovators, and in support of Spor-A-Rainbow. Erie won the game in a shootout by a score of 3-2.

Matthew Soto and Leon Kolarik scored for the Petes, with Yanis Lutz, Adam Levac, Caden Taylor, and James Petrovski picking up assists. Easton Rye stopped 25/27 in the loss.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Erie Goal (14:12) - Dylan Edwards (1), Assist - Callum Hughes (1)

Second Period:

Erie Goal (2:00) - Alex Misiak (1), Assist - Tristen Trevino (1)

Peterborough Goal (16:24) PP - Matthew Soto (2), Assists - Yanis Lutz (1), Adam Levac (3)

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal (11:43) PP - Leon Kolarik (3), Assists - Caden Taylor (1), James Petrovski (1) - 100th OHL point

Overtime Period:

No Score

Shootout:

PBO - Caden Taylor (No Goal)

ER - Gabriel Frasca (Goal)

PBO - Colin Fitzgerald (No Goal)

ER - McLean Agrette (Goal)

The Petes are back in action on Friday, October 3, when they travel to Brantford to take on the Bulldogs for the OHL's Friday Night Faceoff. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the TD Civic Centre. The game will be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.