Petrovski Records 100th Career OHL Point in Shootout Loss to Erie
Published on October 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes defenceman Blake Gowan and goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Erie Otters
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, October 2, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Erie Otters for their annual Pride game at the PMC. The game was presented by Circul-Air Corp., supported by Peterborough Bath Renovators, and in support of Spor-A-Rainbow. Erie won the game in a shootout by a score of 3-2.
Matthew Soto and Leon Kolarik scored for the Petes, with Yanis Lutz, Adam Levac, Caden Taylor, and James Petrovski picking up assists. Easton Rye stopped 25/27 in the loss.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Erie Goal (14:12) - Dylan Edwards (1), Assist - Callum Hughes (1)
Second Period:
Erie Goal (2:00) - Alex Misiak (1), Assist - Tristen Trevino (1)
Peterborough Goal (16:24) PP - Matthew Soto (2), Assists - Yanis Lutz (1), Adam Levac (3)
Third Period:
Peterborough Goal (11:43) PP - Leon Kolarik (3), Assists - Caden Taylor (1), James Petrovski (1) - 100th OHL point
Overtime Period:
No Score
Shootout:
PBO - Caden Taylor (No Goal)
ER - Gabriel Frasca (Goal)
PBO - Colin Fitzgerald (No Goal)
ER - McLean Agrette (Goal)
The Petes are back in action on Friday, October 3, when they travel to Brantford to take on the Bulldogs for the OHL's Friday Night Faceoff. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the TD Civic Centre. The game will be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.
