Wolves Acquire Ladds from Peterborough

Published on October 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - Vice President and General Manager of the Sudbury Wolves Rob Papineau announced today that a trade has been completed with the Peterborough Petes. The Sudbury Wolves have acquired defenceman Liam Ladds from Peterborough, with the Wolves sending a 2027 Petes 5th round selection to Peterborough in exchange.

"Liam is a big right shot defenceman who adds size and compete to our back end", said Rob Papineau. "He has over 110 OHL games played and will add needed experience to our defence. We welcome Liam and his family to Sudbury."

Liam Ladds is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound right-handed defenceman who his entering his third season in the OHL. A native of Ilderton, Ontario, Ladds spent his first two seasons with the Peterborough Petes. A fifth round pick of the Petes in 2023, Ladds immediately stepped into the OHL, suiting up for 50 games in his rookie season. He'll join the Sudbury blueline after 115 career OHL games, all with Peterborough.

