Petes Acquire Pick from Wolves in Exchange for Liam Ladds

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has reacquired Peterborough's fifth round pick in the 2027 OHL Priority Selection from the Sudbury Wolves in exchange for defenceman Liam Ladds.

Ladds, a 2007-born defenceman from Ilderton, ON, was originally selected by the Petes in the fifth round, 88th overall, in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. He's played in 115 games over two plus seasons for Peterborough, scoring two goals and adding 15 assists for 17 points.

"With the depth that we have on the back end right now, we've had to make a move to free up some space," noted Oke. "I want to thank Liam for his two years with the Peterborough Petes and wish him all the best as he continues his OHL career in Sudbury."

The Petes are back in action for Pride Night on Thursday, October 2, when they host the Erie Otters. The game is presented by Circul-Air Corp. and in support of Sport-A-Rainbow. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Limited tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

