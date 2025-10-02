Sarnia Sting Acquire Goaltender Charlie Larocque in Trade with North Bay Battalion
Published on October 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Sarnia Sting News Release
Sarnia Sting General Manager, Dylan Seca, announced this afternoon that the Hockey Club has acquired forward Goaltender Charlie Larocque in exchange for a 6th round pick in the 2029 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection (SAR).
"We wanted to add to our goaltending depth, Charlie is an athletic goalie with good size, and potential," shares Sarnia Sting General Manager, Dylan Seca. "He's been to an NHL camp, and is someone we believe can take the next step in his development."
Check out the Sarnia Sting Statistics
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2025
- Weekend Preview: 92 Miles Away in Kitchener - Owen Sound Attack
- Sarnia Sting Acquire Goaltender Charlie Larocque in Trade with North Bay Battalion - Sarnia Sting
- Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selections from Steelheads for Avery - Brantford Bulldogs
- Steelheads Acquire Josh Avery from the Brantford Bulldogs - Brampton Steelheads
- Wolves Acquire Ladds from Peterborough - Sudbury Wolves
- Petes Acquire Pick from Wolves in Exchange for Liam Ladds - Peterborough Petes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sarnia Sting Stories
- Sarnia Sting Acquire Goaltender Charlie Larocque in Trade with North Bay Battalion
- Sarnia Sting Acquire Forward Ben Pickell in Trade with Kingston Frontenacs
- Sarnia Sting Sign Forward Jordan Bax
- Sarnia Sting Hire Chicago-Based Scout Matt Grainda to Focus on American Talent
- Sarnia Sting Complete Trade with Brantford Bulldogs