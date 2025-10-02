Sarnia Sting Acquire Goaltender Charlie Larocque in Trade with North Bay Battalion

Published on October 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







Sarnia Sting General Manager, Dylan Seca, announced this afternoon that the Hockey Club has acquired forward Goaltender Charlie Larocque in exchange for a 6th round pick in the 2029 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection (SAR).

"We wanted to add to our goaltending depth, Charlie is an athletic goalie with good size, and potential," shares Sarnia Sting General Manager, Dylan Seca. "He's been to an NHL camp, and is someone we believe can take the next step in his development."







