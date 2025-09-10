Sarnia Sting Hire Chicago-Based Scout Matt Grainda to Focus on American Talent

The Sarnia Sting are pleased to announce the addition of Matt Grainda to the organization's scouting staff. Based in Chicago, Illinois, Grainda will play a key role in identifying and recruiting American talent as the Ontario Hockey League continues to evolve with recent changes to player eligibility.

With a strong background in talent evaluation and player recruitment, Grainda brings valuable experience and a proven track record to the Sting's hockey operations department. His presence in the U.S. market will strengthen the team's ability to identify elite players south of the border and ensure the Sting remain competitive in attracting top prospects.

"We have been looking for a scout in the Chicago area," said Sting General Manager, Dylan Seca. "Matt has the track record of being a good talent evaluator and recruiter. We welcome him to the Sting family."

The addition of Grainda underscores the Sting's commitment to expanding their reach and enhancing their presence in key U.S. markets, ensuring the organization is well-positioned for future success.







