Windsor Spitfires Acquire Dubowsky from Colts in Exchange for a Draft Selection

Published on September 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires have acquired F Cole Dubowsky from the Barrie Colts in exchange for an 11th round pick in 2026 (BRAM).

Dubowsky, a native of Sudbury, Ontario was drafted by the Colts in the 7th round 139th overall in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. The 2007 born forward has played in 27 regular season games over two seasons with the club and recorded 1 assist.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.