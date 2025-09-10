Windsor Spitfires Acquire Dubowsky from Colts in Exchange for a Draft Selection
Published on September 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires have acquired F Cole Dubowsky from the Barrie Colts in exchange for an 11th round pick in 2026 (BRAM).
Dubowsky, a native of Sudbury, Ontario was drafted by the Colts in the 7th round 139th overall in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. The 2007 born forward has played in 27 regular season games over two seasons with the club and recorded 1 assist.
