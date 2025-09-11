Kitchener Rangers Sign Mason Hriczov to Standard Player Agreement

September 10, 2025

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers announced today that goaltender, Mason Hriczov (RITZ-off) the Rangers' 13th-round (262nd overall) draft pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, has committed to an Ontario Hockey League Standard Player Agreement package with the club.

"Mason had a really good training camp for us. He's shown really good ability for a 16 year old and we think he's going to be a top end goalie in our league," said General Manager, Mike McKenzie. "He's big, moves well, and is competitive. We're excited to welcome Mason and his family to the Rangers."

The six-foot-two, 190 pound goaltender appeared in nine regular season games with the New Jersey Rockets 15U AAA program backstopping them to a 6-1-2 record and posting a 1.86 goals against average and 0.891 save percentage. Mason was a perfect 5-0-0 in the playoffs for the Rockets keeping opposing teams to under a goal sporting a dazzling 0.40 goals against average and 0.978 save percentage.

Mason also appeared in 20 games for the Morristown Beard School in the USHS-NJ. In 20 games, he played to an impressive 16-3-1- record with a 1.57 goals against average and 0.930 save percentage.

"I would like to thank the Kitchener rangers for the opportunity to be apart of this storied organization, said Mason Hriczov. "I look forward to working with the coaches and players in pursuit of winning a memorial cup for the fans of this great city.

A native of North Caldwell, New Jersey, Hriczov will wear number 30 for the Kitchener Rangers. Hriczov becomes the first American-born goaltender to play with the Rangers since Luke Opilka (STL) during the 2016-17 season.







