Michael Misa Signs Entry-Level NHL Contract with San Jose

Published on September 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

San Jose, Cal. - The San Jose Sharks announced Wednesday afternoon that they have signed Spirit forward Michael Misa to a three-year entry-level contract. Misa was San Jose's second overall pick at the 2025 NHL Draft, making him the highest-drafted player in Spirit history.

Misa led the Canadian Hockey League in scoring with 134 points (62G-72A) during his third season in Saginaw. Both his goal and point totals were the most in a single season in franchise history, and he took over the all-time points record midway through the year (currently 265). He was awarded the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL's Most Outstanding Player in 2024-2025.

In his draft season, Misa embarked on numerous scoring streaks, including a 28-gamer from Dec. 29- Mar. 6 (28G-35A-63P). His streak was the second longest in the OHL that year, and the third longest in the CHL. Misa had 46 multi-point games of the 65 he played, including 16 multi-goal games. His point total was the highest of a U18 OHL skater since John Tavares in 2006-2007, and his goals were the most of any CHL player in their draft year since Patrick Kane in the same season.

The Spirit captain was awarded the Bobby Smith Trophy as the OHL's Scholastic Player of the Year, and was named to both the OHL and CHL First All-Star Team in 2024-2025. He was also awarded the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence prior to the draft, presented annually by the League to a candidate who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness, and athleticism.

Misa was a key piece of Saginaw's 2024 Memorial Cup Championship, contributing five assists in five games. He also won the Emms Family Award in 2023 as the OHL's Top First-Year Player after leading his rookie class in scoring with 56 points. Misa won gold with Team Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and Silver with Team Canada White at the 2022 U17 World Hockey Challenge.







