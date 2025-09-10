Colts Trade Cole Dubowsky to Windsor Spitfires for 2026 Draft Pick

Published on September 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts announced today that the club has traded forward Cole Dubowsky to the Windsor Spitfires in exchange for an 11th-round pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

Dubowsky, a 2006-born forward, has been a valued member of the Colts during his time in Barrie, bringing effort, character, and a strong presence both on and off the ice.

"Cole has been a great teammate and we wish him nothing but the best as he continues his career" said Colts General Manager Marty Williamson.

The Barrie Colts thank Cole for his contributions to the organization and wish him continued success.







