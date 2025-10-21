Aitcheson Makes History: Colts Captain Surpasses Clarke and Ekblad as Franchise's Top Scoring Defenceman

Published on October 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

In a milestone that will be remembered in Barrie Colts history, Kashawn Aitcheson etched his name atop the franchise record books this past weekend, becoming the all-time leading goal scorer among Barrie Colts defencemen in regular season play. With his latest at home tally this past Saturday vs North Bay, Aitcheson officially surpassed two of the organization's most iconic blue-liners - Brandt Clarke and Aaron Ekblad - both of whom set the standard for offensive defencemen from the back end before moving on to successful NHL careers. Aitcheson, a New York Islanders draft pick, now joins that elite lineage, demonstrating that Barrie continues to develop NHL-calibre talent from its defensive core.

Following in Elite Footsteps

Aaron Ekblad, the first overall selection in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers, quickly became one of the most dominant defencemen in Barrie's history. Known for his rare combination of size, skill, and hockey IQ, Ekblad tallied 40 goals and 116 points over 175 games with the Colts and served as team captain in his final OHL season. Ekblad recently returned to Barrie this past summer with the Stanley Cup, celebrating with the community and the organization that helped launch his career - a full-circle moment for the franchise and its fans.

Brandt Clarke, drafted eighth overall by the Los Angeles Kings in 2021, carried the mantle after Ekblad's departure. Clarke electrified the OHL with his elite skating, vision, and offensive acumen, recording 33 goals and 148 points in 143 games while also serving as a captain. His ability to control play from the blue line and create scoring opportunities made him one of the most dynamic defencemen in Barrie's modern era.

Now, Kashawn Aitcheson, drafted by the New York Islanders in 2025, has surpassed both in goal-scoring. He also proudly wears the "C" as co-captain, continuing the tradition of Barrie defencemen leading by example both on the scoreboard and in the locker room.

A Leader on and off the Ice

Since joining the Colts, Aitcheson has steadily evolved into a complete player. Once known primarily for his skating and transitional game, he has developed a powerful shot and a confident offensive presence, becoming a threat every time he's on the ice. His milestone reflects not just individual talent but years of dedication, preparation, and leadership.

A Lasting Legacy

With Kashawn Aitcheson now atop the Barrie Colts record books for defencemen goal-scoring, the franchise has another key player to celebrate - one who follows the paths of Ekblad and Clarke, two blue-liners who not only excelled on the ice but also embodied the leadership and culture of the Barrie Colts Hockey Club.

Colts current General Manager and former Head Coach Marty Williamson, who guided the team during Brandt Clarke's career and oversaw Kashawn Aitcheson's early years in the organization, praised both the milestone and Aitcheson's overall impact:

"Kashawn's achievement is remarkable, and like Brandt and Aaron, he's a special young man. He's focused, hardworking, and an outstanding teammate. Kashawn's work in the community will leave a lasting impression. The Barrie Colts are very proud of him and look forward to watching him finish his OHL career and go on to play in the NHL," Williamson said.

As the Colts continue their OHL season, Aitcheson's achievement - serves as both a personal milestone and a symbol of the enduring legacy of top-tier defencemen wearing the Colts logo.







