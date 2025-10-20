Four Frontenacs Named to NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings
Published on October 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are proud to announce that four members of the roster have been included on NHL Central Scouting's October 'Players to Watch' List for the 2026 NHL Draft scheduled to take place next summer.
The four Frontenacs players are part of a larger group of 233 players from across the Canadian Hockey League. All four Frontenacs are ranked in the 'W' tier, meaning scouts indicate them as a 6th/7th round candidate in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Gavin Betts, Robin Kuzma, Matthew Minchak, and Andre Mondoux have all been recognized by NHL Central Scouting.
