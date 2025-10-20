IceDogs Split Rivalry Series with Erie After Electric Overtime Win

Published on October 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Niagara IceDogs wrapped up their Rivalry Week against the Erie Otters with a weekend of high-intensity hockey - and some redemption.

After falling 3-1 Friday night in Erie, the IceDogs bounced back in front of their home crowd Saturday with a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory. Braidy Wassilyn notched Niagara's lone tally on Friday, banking his first goal of the 2025-26 campaign and giving the Dogs something to build on heading into the rematch.

Saturday night at the Meridian Centre was a different story.

Despite being outshot by nearly 20, rookie goaltender Vladislav Yermolenko stood on his head, making 42 saves on 44 shots.

The IceDogs struck first when Ethan Czata buried one to open the scoring - setting the tone for a hard-fought night.

Ryan Roobroek delivered again, potting Niagara's second goal and igniting the crowd. Rookie standout Ryerson Edgar continued his strong start to the season, extending the lead in the third period with a clutch goal that showed poise beyond his years.

However, Erie refused to go quietly, clawing back to tie the game and forcing overtime. With the ice wide open in 3-on-3 play, Riley Patterson delivered the dagger. This highlight-reel finish sent the Meridian Centre into chaos and sealed a statement win for the IceDogs.

The IceDogs' resilience shone through as they closed out rivalry week on a high note, proving they can battle through adversity and deliver when it matters most.

Our 3 stars of the night to round out rivalry week Ryan Roobroeck (3rd Star, 1G-0A | 1PT), Ryerson Edgar (2nd Star, 1G-1A | 2 PTS) and Riley Patterson (1st Star, game-winning goal).

Saturday's game saw the IceDogs don specialty jerseys, celebrating 80 years of Junior Hockey History in St. Catharines, which are up for auction on DASH. 100% of the proceeds from the auction will go towards supporting Community Crew, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing healthy meals to thousands of children across the Niagara Region.

The IceDogs look ahead to this weekend's three-in-three, kicking off at the Meridian Centre on Friday, October 24th, against the Brampton Steelheads, followed by another home tilt against the Kingston Frontenacs at 7 PM ET for the team's annual country night.

