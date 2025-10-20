Friday Is CBN Gives Wishes the Home Advantage Night Sponsored by Caldwell Banker Neumann Real Estate

Guelph Storm News Release







Friday, October 24th is CBN Gives Wishes the Home Advantage Night in support of Guelph Wish Fund sponsored by Caldwell Banker Neumann Real Estate as the Kingston Frontenacs visit the Sleeman Centre for the only time this season.

Friday's game will feature a puck drop with Jessica Hill the Executive Director of Guelph Wish Fund and special guests Maverick Carter and Rowan Black. Maverick is a brave 12-year old who is b battling thyroid cancer and Rowan is a bright 4-year old living with a rare genetic form of epilepsy. Both children are part of Guelph Wish Fund for Children, a local charity that has been serving children in Guelph and Wellington. In addition to puck drop, Guelph Wish Fund for Children is Friday's 50/50 group.

Tickets to Friday's game can be purchased online here or at the Storm box office by calling 519-837-9690 or in person at 50 Woolwich Street, Guelph, ON.

About Guelph Wish Fund for Children

The Guelph Wish Fund for Children provides 'wishes' and support to children under the age of 19, residing in Guelph or Wellington County, who are living with a significant illness, life-altering injury or a rare and debilitating syndrome. They provide hope, strength and joy to children and their families during a very difficult time. They partner with the community, tireless volunteers, and the generosity of many individuals, groups and businesses, to provide a special experience or family necessities to all deserving children who are facing a significant or life-altering disease, injury or medical challenge in our community. They have a dynamic volunteer Board, professional staff, and a rich base of dedicated community supporters and volunteers. GWFC successfully engages in proactive outreach and actively communicates to the community about the work it does. The organization is well managed and financially self-reliant. Click here to learn more.

