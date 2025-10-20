Bulldogs' Adam Benak Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Published on October 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Minnesota Wild prospect Adam Benak of the Brantford Bulldogs is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, recording six points over a pair of wins against the Brampton Steelheads while also becoming the OHL's leading scorer.

Benak recorded a goal and two assists, earning third star recognition as the Bulldogs beat the Steelheads 7-3 on Friday. He tacked on three assists Saturday afternoon, helping to power the Bulldogs past Brampton by a score of 9-3.

An 18-year-old from Plzen, Czechia, Benak leads the OHL with 19 points (5-14-19) over eight games. The 5-foot-8, 163Ib. centre has produced multi-point outputs in six of his eight games this season. Minnesota's fourth round (102nd overall) pick in 2025, Benak was selected second overall by the Bulldogs in the 2025 CHL Import Draft after he produced 59 points (17-42-59) in 56 games with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms. Benak has enjoyed success internationally, winning back-to-back silver medals for Czechia at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup held annually in August.

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)







