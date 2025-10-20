Bulldogs' Adam Benak Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week
Published on October 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brantford Bulldogs News Release
TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Minnesota Wild prospect Adam Benak of the Brantford Bulldogs is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, recording six points over a pair of wins against the Brampton Steelheads while also becoming the OHL's leading scorer.
Benak recorded a goal and two assists, earning third star recognition as the Bulldogs beat the Steelheads 7-3 on Friday. He tacked on three assists Saturday afternoon, helping to power the Bulldogs past Brampton by a score of 9-3.
An 18-year-old from Plzen, Czechia, Benak leads the OHL with 19 points (5-14-19) over eight games. The 5-foot-8, 163Ib. centre has produced multi-point outputs in six of his eight games this season. Minnesota's fourth round (102nd overall) pick in 2025, Benak was selected second overall by the Bulldogs in the 2025 CHL Import Draft after he produced 59 points (17-42-59) in 56 games with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms. Benak has enjoyed success internationally, winning back-to-back silver medals for Czechia at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup held annually in August.
2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week
Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)
Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)
Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)
Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)
Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2025
- Bulldogs' Adam Benak Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week - Brantford Bulldogs
- Friday Is CBN Gives Wishes the Home Advantage Night Sponsored by Caldwell Banker Neumann Real Estate - Guelph Storm
- Four Frontenacs Named to NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings - Kingston Frontenacs
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for October 13-19, 2025 - OHL
- Klepov, Barabanov, Pepoy Make NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Watch List - Saginaw Spirit
- Spirit Sign Import Forward Rausa to Standard Player Agreement - Saginaw Spirit
- Jake Crawford Commits to the Bowling Green Falcons - Owen Sound Attack
- 5 Storm Players Included on NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List - Guelph Storm
- Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Carter Stevens - Guelph Storm
- IceDogs Split Rivalry Series with Erie After Electric Overtime Win - Niagara IceDogs
- The Frontenacs Put Family First - Kingston Frontenacs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brantford Bulldogs Stories
- Bulldogs' Adam Benak Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week
- Bulldogs Offensive Outburst Powers 9-3 Win over Steelheads
- Special Teams Are Special in Bulldogs 7-3 Win in Brampton
- Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selections from Storm for Babin
- Bulldogs Bench Boss Jay Mckee Named Assistant Coach for 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge