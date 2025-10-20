Jake Crawford Commits to the Bowling Green Falcons

Published on October 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Owen Sound Attack forward Jake Crawford has announced his commitment to the Bowling Green Falcons at Bowling Green State University. An official date has not been announced. The Falcons run out of Bowling Green, Ohio falling into the NCAA Men's Division 1. Details on the Falcons can be found here on their website.

"I'm really excited and honoured to announce my commitment to further my academics and hockey career at Bowling Green State University' Crawford said about the news. "I'm thankful to everyone who has helped along the way!"

The 6-foot-3 Barrie ON native was first selected by Owen Sound in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection Draft as a 2nd round pick (#33 overall). He has recorded a total of 19 goals, 27 assists and 46 points during his 134 games played with the Attack from 23/24 to present day.







