Five 67's Players Ranked by NHL Central Scouting

Published on October 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - Five members of the Ottawa 67's appear in the first edition of NHL Central Scouting's 2026 Draft Players to Watch list.

B Ranking: Thomas Vandenberg

C Ranking: Nathan Amidovski and Ondrej Ruml

W Ranking: Ryder Fetterolf and Jasper Kuhta

Vandenberg, 17, is off to a strong start in his first OHL season with the 67's. From Nepean, Ontario, Vandenberg has tallied six goals and six assists for 12 points through his first 10 games. Vandenberg joined Ottawa after spending last season with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the USHL, where he recorded nine goals and nine assists for 18 points in 55 games.

The centre was selected in the fifth round, 93rd overall, by the 67's in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection and is committed to Providence College (NCAA) for his future development.

Amidovski, 17, is off to a solid start in his second OHL season with the Ottawa 67's. A product of Alliston, Ontario, he has recorded two goals and five assists for seven points through his first nine games of the 2025-26 season. The 6'2" centre was selected 11th overall by Ottawa in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection and is looking to build on his rookie campaign, where he tallied eight points (four goals, four assists) in 52 games.

Ruml, 17, joined the Ottawa 67's this season after a strong campaign with HC Dynamo Pardubice U17, where he recorded nine goals and 31 assists for 40 points in 41 games. A native of Valtice, Czechia, Ruml was selected 8th overall by Ottawa in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. Through 10 games with the 67's, he has one goal and two assists for three points.

Fetterolf, 17, is off to a strong start in his first OHL season with the Ottawa 67's. Through six games, the Sewickley, Pennsylvania native has posted a 2.01 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage, with one shutout and a 4-2-0 record.

Kuhta, 18, is in his first OHL season with the Ottawa 67's. Through 10 games, the Helsinki, Finland native has recorded four goals and three assists for seven points. He was selected 72nd overall by Ottawa in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

Prior to joining the 67's, Kuhta played for HIFK Helsinki U20, tallying 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 38 regular season games during the 2024-25 season.







