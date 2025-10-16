Ottawa 67's Host Military Appreciation Game

OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's will host the Kingston Frontenacs for their Military Appreciation Theme Game, presented by Echelon, on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. ET inside The Arena at TD Place.

As part of the event, the 67's will pay tribute to members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) through several special in-game moments.

The afternoon will begin with a ceremonial puck drop featuring a CAF member to officially open the game. Throughout the matchup, individual CAF members will be recognized for their dedication and service. In addition, all CAF members in uniform will be invited to stand and be collectively celebrated on the big screen.

Fans are invited to join in honouring Canada's service members and enjoy an exciting afternoon of OHL hockey.







