Desjardins Officially Recognized as Sudbury Wolves Presenting Sponsor

Published on October 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves held an official press conference this afternoon, recognizing Desjardins as the Presenting Sponsor of the Sudbury Wolves for the next three years. This partnership highlights Desjardins' commitment to not only our team, but the growth and well-being of our community.

"Desjardins have been partners with the Sudbury Wolves for almost 20 years now," SWSE Owner & CEO Dario Zulich expressed. "I'm so honoured to carry on that for the next three years. Partnership is important in life, and through thick times and thin times Desjardins has stuck with us through it all".

Stephan Plante, Desjardins Vice-President of Member Experience and Retail Banking spoke about how important this was. "Desjardins Ontario Credit Union is very proud to stand beside Sudbury Wolves Sports & Entertainment for many years now. The partnership that we have today is stronger and better than it's ever been. Desjardins continues to support local sports, where it's not just about the game, but really about the sense of belonging, pride, and the sense of tradition."

Head Coach Scott Barney was also on hand to formally introduce the 2025/26 Wolves Leadership Group, including alternate captains Rowan Henderson, Alex Pharand, Kieron Walton, and captain Nathan Villeneuve. "These four will be intertwined with our community throughout the season," said Barney. "They're important for our franchise going forward, helping build our young guys into the future."

The Wolves also announced the games that the team will be wearing their retro green alternate uniforms for throughout this season. The club will be wearing the retro greens a total of 10 times this season, including five times in the first half, and five times in the second half of the season. All three Wednesday games will feature the Wolves in green, as Retro Wednesdays will come to life. Wolves Nation can enjoy some retro pricing on October 29th, including $3 hot dogs, $2 pop, $1 popcorn, and $15 tickets. The schedule of games that Wolves Nation can see the retro greens are as followed:

Friday, September 19th - 7:05pm vs. North Bay

Wednesday, October 29th - 7:05pm vs. Soo

Wednesday, November 19th - 7:05pm vs. Barrie

Friday, November 28th - 7:05pm vs. Barrie

Tuesday, December 30th - 7:05pm vs. Kitchener

Sunday, January 11th - 2:05pm vs. Ottawa

Friday, February 13th - 7:05pm vs. Brampton

Wednesday, February 25th - 7:05pm vs. Soo

Sunday, March 1st - 2:05pm vs. Kingston

Friday, March 13th - 7:05pm vs. Brantford

Season memberships for the 2025/26 Wolves season are available! Receive benefits such as a season member gift, exclusive contests and promotions, 15% off merchandise at Greater Sports, 15% off concessions at all Sudbury Wolves home games, and more! Contact [email protected] for more information.

Single game tickets for tomorrow's game, and for all future retro green dates are available! Tickets can be purchased HERE or at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.

Wolves Nation can make a difference with the Play it Forward 50/50 in partnership with the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario. Proceeds from Friday's jackpot draw will ensure every child in Sudbury has the chance to play, grow, and belong - as funds directly support local families and children who might otherwise miss out on the benefits of sports and recreation. Tickets can be purchased online in-person at the Sudbury Community Arena until the end of the second intermission.







