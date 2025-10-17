Generals Fall to Petes in First of Two Rivalry Week Matchups

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hoped to keep their momentum going in Peterborough against their 115 rivals but were handed a 7-3 lobsided defeat by the Petes in the first of their two matchups on OHL Rivalry Week.

It would not take long for the Gens to break the ice as Brooks Rogowski intercepted a pass just inside the Peterborough blue line and snapped it high blocker past Easton Rye not even three minutes into the game. Rogowski stayed hot with his third goal in four games.

Both teams would exchange their fair share of chances as the first period continued, but after a few pushes by the Petes, they got the game tied thanks to Brennan Faulkner turning and shooting one past the glove of Jaden Cholette from the slot.

Moments later, Oshawa would get a power play, but would let up a short-handed tally from over-ager Matthew Soto, who pounced on a loose puck at centre, raced into the Generals' end and ripped it under Cholette's glove.

A rough end to the first for the Generals would have them enter the middle period down 2-1. Things would not get better for Oshawa to start the second as Kaden McGregor extended the Peterborough lead, firing home a rebound shot from Gerry DiCunzolo.

The Petes would continue to dominate in the second and got another one from Adam Novotný as he cashed in on rebound point shot from Thanasi Marentette standing right in front of the net. It was the fourth unanswered from Peterborough to go ahead by three.

Oshawa only mustered two shots in the second period until Vadim Smirnov put home a third chance opportunity in front of Rye to cut the deficit in half. The third on the year for Smirnov had the Generals entering the final 20 with life.

The momentum would be short-lived as Soto picked up his second goal and fourth point of the night on a tap-in given to him by James Petrovski. Just 17 seconds into the third, Peterborough was right back ahead by three.

Soto would get the hat trick later in the third with a backhander right in front of the net, making it six for the Petes. Novotný would add his second of the game on the power play on a low blocker shot past Cholette, ending his night halfway through the third period.

Though Owen Griffin added a power play marker towards the end, this one was already out of reach for Oshawa. The Generals dressed eleven forwards and seven defensemen for this game but could not get a lot of offense going with their 27 shots on the night compared to Peterborough's 40.

Oshawa closes out their road trip in Kingston Saturday afternoon with another matchup against the Frontenacs before returning home for a rubber match with the Petes Sunday, October 19th. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Brooks Rogowski (5) Unassisted at 2:47

PBO 1st Goal: Brennan Faulkner (4) from Matthew Soto at 15:32

PBO 2nd Goal (SH): Matthew Soto (3) from Aiden Young and Genc Ula at 16:39

2nd Period Scoring:

PBO 3rd Goal: Kaden McGregor (2) from Gerry DiCunzolo and Yanis Lutz at 5:44

PBO 4th Goal: Adam Novotný (3) from Thanasi Marentette and Matthew Soto at 11:34

OSH 2nd Goal: Vadim Smirnov (3) from Sam Roberts and Brooks Rogowski at 13:50

3rd Period Scoring:

PBO 5th Goal: Matthew Soto (4) from James Petrovski and Aiden Young at 0:17

PBO 6th Goal: Matthew Soto (5) from Adam Novotný and Aiden Young at 6:12

PBO 7th Goal (PP): Adam Novotný (4) from James Petrovski and Leon Kolarik at 9:57

OSH 3rd Goal (PP): Owen Griffin (6) from Ben Danford and Haoxi Wang at 17:14

OSH Power Play: 1/4

PBO Power Play: 1/5

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 30 saves on 37 shots

Isaac Gravelle (OSH): 3 saves on 3 shots

Easton Rye (PBO): 24 saves on 27 shots







