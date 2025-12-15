Generals Blanked by Frontenacs, Drop Third Straight

Published on December 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals were shutout 3-0 on home ice by the Kingston Frontenacs Sunday night.

Despite Oshawa starting off with more opportunities, it would the Frontenacs netting the icebreaker with Landon Wright backhanding it through Matthew Humphries' five-hole on a breakaway.

Despite Kingston striking first for the third meeting in a row between the two squads, the Generals remained aggressive and generated much more scoring chances throughout the opening period - outshooting the opposition 14-4 in the first.

That same effort would transition well into the second where Oshawa would come close but even with two power plays were still unable to capitalize thanks to more strong goaltending from Matthew Minchak.

Making his second straight start, Humphries would also be forced into some strong saves as the Frontenacs started to pour on their own chances. Kingston would, however, break through again late in the period thanks to Nolan Buttar ripping it high glove from the slot.

Down 2-0 heading to the third period, Oshawa put up a valiant effort to try and get it tied but could not get anything past the Kingston defense that just got tighter as time ticked down.

The Frontenacs would lock it down the rest of the way and added an empty netter from Maleek McGowan for the final goal of the night. The team would celebrate with their goaltender after Matthew Minchak put up his first OHL shutout - making all 34 of his saves.

Kingston earned their third straight win - and fifth victory overall against the Generals on the year - thanks in part to their defensive schemes coming around, and of course, solid goaltending.

Oshawa's losing skid is extended to three due to the offense and man-advantage hitting a skid. Give credit to Matthew Humphries at the other end of the ice, who made 22 saves tonight and has stopped 49 shots in his first two starts as a General.

This was the final game for the Generals at the TCC before the Christmas break. They head out to London Friday the 19th and Saginaw Saturday the 20th for back-to-back games against the Knights and Spirit.

Oshawa will have the week off for the Holidays before going back to work Sunday, December 28th when they host their long-time rivals, the Peterborough Petes. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

KGN 1st Goal: Landon Wright (5) from Robin Kuzma and Lukas Moore at 2:59

2nd Period Scoring:

KGN 2nd Goal: Nolan Buttar (4) from Nolan Snyder and Matthew Frost at 16:54

3rd Period Scoring:

KGN 3rd Goal (SH): Maleek McGowan (6) from Matthew Minchak at 17:33

KGN Power Play: 0/2

OSH Power Play: 0/4

Matthew Minchak (KGN): 34 saves on 34 shots

Matthew Humphries (OSH): 22 saves on 24 shots







