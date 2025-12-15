Egorov Stands Tall in Bulldogs' 2-0 Win over London

December 14, 2025

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Brantford Bulldogs closed out their weekend on Sunday afternoon, hosting the London Knights for their first and only visit to the TD Civic Centre.

The Bulldogs had a quick flurry of callups prior to the game on Sunday with forward Kaden Wicklander & defenseman Heath Bogart being recalled from the Brantford Titans & Collingwood Blues respectively, with Kaden Wicklander making his debut on Sunday afternoon. The Bulldogs came out quickly on Sunday afternoon, after Gavin Christie headed to the box for tripping, the Knights went to the power play, but the Bulldogs flipped the script. At 5:31, Caleb Malhotra set up Cooper Dennis, who exploded up ice and snapped home his 18th of the season shorthanded to open the scoring. London pushed for a response as Evan Van Gorp found space in the slot, but David Egorov shut the door.

Moments later, Mikhail Zakharov set up Kaeden Hawkins in a prime scoring position, yet Egorov stood tall again. Brantford looked to add on as Malhotra broke free, but Sebastian Gatto came up with the save. The Knights countered on a 2-on-1 rush when Cohen Bidgood fed Jaxon Cover, though his wraparound attempt was turned aside by Egorov.

The intensity ramped up late in the frame as Owen Protz and Rene Van Bommel squared off in a tilt. Despite London holding a 12 - 9 edge in shots, the Bulldogs headed to the locker room with a 1 - 0 lead after 20 minutes.

The middle frame was quiet on the scoreboard, but the pace and intensity remained high.

The Knights returned to the power play looking for the equalizer, and Cohen Bidgood nearly converted, attempting to bat in a rebound, but Egorov shut the door. Brantfor d's penalty kill came up big once again, limiting London to very few shot attempts.

At the other end, Camron Hankai looked to double the Bulldogs' lead, ripping a drive from the blue line that just missed Luca Testa for the tip. Moments later, Dennis burst in with speed and broke past the Knights' defense, but Gatto stood tall to keep it a one-goal game. Egorov turned aside all 15 shots he faced in the period, preserving Brantford's 1- 0 lead through 40 minutes.

London came out eager in the third to find the equalizer. Evan Van Gorp dropped the puck back to Brody Cook, who snapped a shot from the slot, but Egorov shut the door once again. The Bulldogs earned their first power play of the game but were unable to extend the lead. Shortly after returning to even strength, the Knights went back to the man advantage, where Ben Wilmott generated a chance that was turned aside.

Brantford doubled the lead at 13:24. The play started with a drive from Ryan Chamberlain, and Ryder Boulton jumped on the rebound, attempting to jam it home. The puck came loose to Philip Govedaris at the top of the crease, and he buried his first OHL goal to make it 2 - 0. London applied pressure in the final moments, looking to get on the board.

Max Crete attempted to walk in with a backhand chance, but Egorov denied him. With the netminder pulled for the extra attacker, Caleb Mitchell fired a drive from the blue line, but Egorov flashed the glove to seal the shutout and secure a 2 - 0 Bulldogs victory.

The Bulldogs return to action on Friday, December 19, when they head to Slush Puppie Place to face the Kingston Frontenacs. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.







