Frontenacs' Three-For-Three Week Is on the Line in Oshawa

Published on December 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs return to the ice tonight with confidence building and momentum firmly on their side as they close out the weekend against the Oshawa Generals.

It's been an ideal start to the stretch for Kingston, who opened the weekend with an emphatic 7-3 victory over these same Generals on Wednesday before grinding out a hard-fought 4-3 win against Windsor on Friday. Two consecutive wins after losing nine in a row have the Frontenacs trending in the right direction, and tonight presents an opportunity to make it a clean three for three week.

Friday's meeting with Windsor showcased Kingston at its best. The Frontenacs dictated the pace early, rolled their lines, and capitalized on their chances, overwhelming a Spitfires team that was leading the Western Conference heading into the matchup. Kingston's offense was relentless, while the defensive structure limited Windsor's ability to generate sustained pressure. Kingston showed maturity and composure, protecting a narrow lead and finding ways to win when goals were harder to come by. That ability to win in multiple ways is something the Frontenacs will look to carry into tonight's matchup.

From Kingston's perspective, the approach remains straightforward. Start fast, manage the puck, and avoid giving Oshawa any early belief. While the Generals' position in the standings speaks for itself, they remain a dangerous opponent capable of taking advantage of mistakes, especially if given time and space.

Beyond the standings, games like this matter for building habits and confidence. A third straight win would not only complete a successful weekend but also reinforce the identity Kingston is working to put an exclamation point on; one built on work ethic, structure, and depth throughout the lineup.

The message in the Frontenacs' room is clear; don't look past the opponent, respect the game, and play to the standard. If they do that, the opportunity is there to finish the weekend on a high note and continue their push forward as the season progresses.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Maleek McGowan (#11)

The silent leader of the blueline for the Frontenacs has had a monster week for the black and gold. Maleek McGowan has had goals in both games, some huge hits that shifted momentum, and his regular strong defensive play. If the Frontenacs close out their weekend with another win, look for #11 to be a big part of it.

Oshawa - Owen Griffin (#96)

Griffin was all over the ice on Wednesday night against the Frontenacs and could have had a couple goals but Matt Minchak was able to shut down the Columbus Blue Jackets prospect. Griffin is the best player on the Generals and the guy his teammates look to when they need a big play.

