Cole Cooksey Signs with IceDogs

Published on October 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

St. Catharines, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs signed Cole Cooksey to an OHL Standard Player's agreement.

The overager from Toronto comes to the IceDogs as a free agent signing after spending the last two seasons with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).

Cooksey finished last season with 36 points (12G-24A) in 53 regular-season games.

Drafted in 2022 as a First-Round Fifth Overall pick by the Sarnia Sting in the OHL U18 Priority Selection, Cooksey is now committed to Merrimack University.

"I'm excited to take the next step in my hockey career with the IceDogs," says Cooksey. "The fans have been great... I'm looking forward to spending more time with the team and getting to know the community."

Cooksey has one goal with the Niagara Icedogs against the Sudbury Wolves on September 21st, helping the team secure a 5-1 victory.







