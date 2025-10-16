Bears Ready to Attack Storm in Rivalry Week Home & Home Series

There is nothing more than Attack fans love than playing a divisional rival, and this weekend as the OHL's 1st Rivalry Week gets underway they get just that, with the Attack set for a home and home series with the Guelph Storm. The Bears will kick off the Rivalry week series with a visit to the Sleeman Centre on Friday night at 7:07pm, before returning home to the Bayshore on Saturday night at 7pm.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This is the first meeting between the two clubs this season, the two teams split the season series in 2024-25 going 4-4-0-0 against each other, while the Storm hold the edge between the teams over the past 5 years, winning 19 of a possible 36 games.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (8-2-0-0)

The Attack head into the Rivalry Week games sitting a top the Midwest division with an 8-2-0-0 record and winners of their past 4 games; 6-0 against Barrie on Wednesday, 6-4 & 5-3 over North Bay on Thanksgiving weekend and 6-3 over Windsor on October 5th. The Attacks special teams continued to stay hot, registering 6 power play and 2 shorthanded goal over the past three games, allowing them to continue to hold the leagues second ranked power play, converting 33.3% of the time, while holding the leagues 6th ranked penalty kill that is shutting down its opponents over 86% of the time.

Owen Sound continue to sport a balanced Attack up front with Tristan Delisle (4-11-15), Pierce Mbuyi (6-7-13), Harry Nansi (4-8-12) and Michael Dec (1-10-11) among the OHL's top-20 in points on the season, while goaltenders Trenten Bennett (3W, 1.99 GAA, .943 SV%) and Carter George (5W, 2.31 GAA, .926 SV%) are among the top in the crease in the league. There are a number of Bears riding point streaks into this week; Tristan Delisle (10), Mbuyi (8), Nansi (7), Banks (6), and Dec/Sykora (5) to name a few.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among four players drafted to the NHL, three were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: David Bedkowski (Buffalo Sabres), Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs). The remaining player was taken in 2024: Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) and has signed his entry level agreement.

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have nine players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Michael Dec (Cornell), Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Mason Roy (Providence), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), and Masen Wray (Holy Cross).

SCOUTING THE STORM (3-4-2-0)

The Storm enter the weekend with a 3-4-2-0 record, losers of their last four games, two in regulation and two in overtime. Offensively, they are led by Carter Stevens (3-5-8), Jaakko Wycisk (4-3-7) and Ethan Miedema (3-3-6), while Colin Ellsworth (1W, 3.40 GAA, .871 SV%) and Zachary Jovanovski (2W, 4.06GAA, .879 SV%) are holding it down between the pipes. The Storm will look to challenge the Attack's hot power play units with their strong penalty kill that sits 8th in the league preventing goals against 84.4% of the time.

DRAFTED STORM:

The Guelph Storm have four NHL drafted players, three were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft; Quinn Beauchesne (Pittsburgh Penguins), Charlie Paquette (Dallas) and Grant Spada (Tampa Bay Lightning) as well as one player that was taken in the 2023 NHL Draft; Ethan Miedema (Buffalo Sabres).

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Both games this weekend can be seen on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streamed on FloHockey, or heard on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. Alternatively, the games can be followed through the Attack's Struyk Energy systems social media feeds.

UP NEXT:

The Attack play two of their next three games at home at the Bayshore with a total of three games in the next four days. Tickets for Attack home games can be purchased at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online at the links below or at tickets.attackhockey.com.

Friday, October 17, 2025 @ 7:07pm @ Guelph (Buy Tickets)

Saturday, October 18, 2025 @ 7pm vs. Guelph (Buy Tickets)







