Generals Kick-Off OHL Rivalry Week against Petes

Published on October 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals continue their lengthy road trip as they head to Peterborough to face the Petes in the first of eight meetings this season between the long-time rivals.

This is also the first of two matchups between both teams this week as part of OHL Rivalry Week. They will see each other again at the TCC this Sunday.

Oshawa is coming off two wins in their three road games last weekend, 3-1 over the Sting in Sarnia and 4-3 against the Spitfires in an overtime thriller from Windsor.

While Harrison Franssen, Owen Griffin and Brooks Rogowski had solid offensive performances in two of the three games last week, the penalty kill, and goaltending was what gave the Generals chances to win both games.

The Gens hope to bring more positive momentum into this week, starting tonight with one of the most iconic rivalries in junior hockey. Oshawa did get two power play goals in their victories last weekend, both from Rogowski, but will still look for improvement on the man-advantage.

Defender Brady Murnane will not be available tonight, nor this weekend, as he serves the first of a three-game suspension handed to him on Tuesday.

Peterborough, in the midst of a rebuild after their run to an OHL title a couple of seasons ago, looks for improvement this year with the acquisitions of Lucas Karmiris and Matthew Soto to accompany their youth, led by first overall selection, Kaden McGregor.

Oshawa has been fairly successful against Peterborough recently, taking 21 of the last 36 head-to-head contests, including a 6-0-1-1 season series record against the Petes last year.

It might be early in the season, but this is Oshawa vs Peterborough, and two very important points are up for grabs as the teams are not far apart from each other in the standings.

Opening face-off is at 7:05 pm from Peterborough Memorial Centre. Watch on Rogers TV, FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







