Storm Acquire Patrick Babin from the Brantford Bulldogs

Published on October 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

General Manager George Burnett announced today that the Guelph Storm have acquired defenseman Patrick Babin from the Brantford Bulldogs in exchange for a 2nd round pick (Oshawa) in 2028 and a 3rd round pick (Guelph) in the 2029 OHL Priority Selection.

"Patrick is a talented young defensemen and amongst the top players in his draft class," said George Burnett. "He had an exceptional year of development last season and we are pleased to add him to our group here in Guelph."

The 2008-born blueliner was originally selected by the Bulldogs in the second round (23rd overall) of the 2024 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection. Last season, Babin notched 34 points (6 goals and 28 assists) in 39 regular season games for the GOHL's Brantford Titans and suited up in 6 regular season games for the OHL's Bulldogs. The 6'0, 187 lbs right-shot defender followed up his regular season with 10 points (2 goals and 8 assists) in 11 GOHL playoff games for the Titans. Babin was named GOJHL Top Prospects Game MVP and named to the GOJHL Eastern Conference All-Rookie Team for the 2024-25 season.

This season, the Niagara Falls, Ontario product recorded a goal and 3 assists for four points in four games during the 2025 OHL pre-season. Babin currently has one assist in six regular season games during the 2025-26 OHL campaign.

Team Season GP G A TP PIM

Brantford Bulldogs 2025/2026 6 0 1 1 2

Brantford Titans 2024/2025 39 6 28 34 16

Brantford Bulldogs 2024/2025 6 0 0 0 0

Niagara North Stars U16 AAA 2023/2024 34 8 28 36 34

