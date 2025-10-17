Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selections from Storm for Babin
Published on October 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brantford Bulldogs News Release
BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the acquisition of a pair of OHL Draft Selections; Oshawa 's 2nd in 2028 & Guelph's 3rd in the 2029 OHL Priority Selection Draft, in exchange for defenseman Patrick Babin.
Babin, from Niagara Falls, ON, was originally a 2nd round selection, 23rd overall, in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft. Captaining the Niagara North Stars at the U14 through U16 levels, Babin was selected coming off of a season in which the 6'0", 187lbs right shot rearguard posted 36 points in 34 games for the Niagara North Stars U16.
Babin played the 2024-25 season primarily with the Brantford Titans in the GOHL where Babin had a strong season with 34 points in 39 regular season games.
With the Bulldogs, Babin skated in 12 games at the OHL level posting an assist.
"Moving Patrick was not an easy decision." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "He's a great young player and an even better person. This new opportunity will give him the chance to take on a bigger role and continue to develop his game. We wish Patrick nothing but the best moving forward."
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2025
- Generals Fall to Petes in First of Two Rivalry Week Matchups - Oshawa Generals
- Soto Scores Hat Trick, Picks up Five Points in Win over Generals - Peterborough Petes
- Storm Acquire Patrick Babin from the Brantford Bulldogs - Guelph Storm
- Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selections from Storm for Babin - Brantford Bulldogs
- Bears Ready to Attack Storm in Rivalry Week Home & Home Series - Owen Sound Attack
- Storm Host Memorial Cup Sponsorship Event - Guelph Storm
- Cole Cooksey Signs with IceDogs - Niagara IceDogs
- Desjardins Officially Recognized as Sudbury Wolves Presenting Sponsor - Sudbury Wolves
- Niagara IceDogs Reveal Specialty Jerseys Celebrating 80 Years of Junior Hockey History - Niagara IceDogs
- Bulldogs Bench Boss Jay Mckee Named Assistant Coach for 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge - Brantford Bulldogs
- Ottawa 67's Host Military Appreciation Game - Ottawa 67's
- Generals Kick-Off OHL Rivalry Week against Petes - Oshawa Generals
- Colts Fall to Owen Sound, Set Sights on Rival Week Matchup - Barrie Colts
- Attack Continue Win Streak against Barrie Colts in a 6-0 Victory - Owen Sound Attack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brantford Bulldogs Stories
- Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selections from Storm for Babin
- Bulldogs Bench Boss Jay Mckee Named Assistant Coach for 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge
- O'Brien & Vanacker Each Record Hat-Trick in 8-5 Thanksgiving Win
- Bulldogs Dominate; David Egorov Stops All 31 in 1st Career Shutout
- Vanacker's Pair & Dennis' 3-Point Night Pace Dogs 7-4 Win in Niagara