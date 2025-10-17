Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selections from Storm for Babin

Published on October 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the acquisition of a pair of OHL Draft Selections; Oshawa 's 2nd in 2028 & Guelph's 3rd in the 2029 OHL Priority Selection Draft, in exchange for defenseman Patrick Babin.

Babin, from Niagara Falls, ON, was originally a 2nd round selection, 23rd overall, in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft. Captaining the Niagara North Stars at the U14 through U16 levels, Babin was selected coming off of a season in which the 6'0", 187lbs right shot rearguard posted 36 points in 34 games for the Niagara North Stars U16.

Babin played the 2024-25 season primarily with the Brantford Titans in the GOHL where Babin had a strong season with 34 points in 39 regular season games.

With the Bulldogs, Babin skated in 12 games at the OHL level posting an assist.

"Moving Patrick was not an easy decision." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "He's a great young player and an even better person. This new opportunity will give him the chance to take on a bigger role and continue to develop his game. We wish Patrick nothing but the best moving forward."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.