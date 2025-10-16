Colts Fall to Owen Sound, Set Sights on Rival Week Matchup

Published on October 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Barrie Colts faced a tough night on the road, falling 6-0 to the Owen Sound Attack in tonight's weekday matchup. Despite generating quality chances early, the Colts were unable to solve Attack netminder Carter George, who turned aside every shot to record the shutout.

Barrie now turns its attention to OHL Rivalry Week, returning home this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. to host the North Bay Battalion in a can't-miss rivalry matchup.

Get your tickets now and be part of the action at barriecolts.com/tickets.







