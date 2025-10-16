Colts Fall to Owen Sound, Set Sights on Rival Week Matchup
Published on October 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Barrie Colts faced a tough night on the road, falling 6-0 to the Owen Sound Attack in tonight's weekday matchup. Despite generating quality chances early, the Colts were unable to solve Attack netminder Carter George, who turned aside every shot to record the shutout.
Game Highlights: Watch all the action on our YouTube Channel www.youtube.com/TheBarrieColts
Barrie now turns its attention to OHL Rivalry Week, returning home this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. to host the North Bay Battalion in a can't-miss rivalry matchup.
Get your tickets now and be part of the action at barriecolts.com/tickets.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2025
- Ottawa 67's Host Military Appreciation Game - Ottawa 67's
- Generals Kick-Off OHL Rivalry Week against Petes - Oshawa Generals
- Colts Fall to Owen Sound, Set Sights on Rival Week Matchup - Barrie Colts
- Attack Continue Win Streak against Barrie Colts in a 6-0 Victory - Owen Sound Attack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Barrie Colts Stories
- Colts Fall to Owen Sound, Set Sights on Rival Week Matchup
- Hawerchuk Strong and the Barrie Colts Partner to Give Back Through Season Seat Donation
- Colts Battle Hard Through Home Weekend, Celebrate Fans at Sadlon Arena
- Barrie Colts Sign Forward Luc Gauvreau
- Barrie Colts Set to Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night this Saturday at Sadlon Arena