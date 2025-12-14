Colts Win Back-To-Back at Home
Published on December 13, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Barrie Colts continued their impressive run this weekend, claiming back-to-back victories at home and extending their win streak to five games. With speed, skill, and standout goaltending, Barrie demonstrated why they are a team to watch as the season progresses.
Thursday vs. Owen Sound Attack - 6-1
The Colts wasted no time asserting themselves against the Owen Sound Attack. Emil Hemming set the tone early with a highlight-reel breakaway goal, using his speed to create separation and finish with precision. Brad Gardiner followed with his second of the night on a slick play assisted by Hemming and Cole Emerton, putting Barrie up 2-0.
Owen Sound's Tristan Deisle cut the deficit, but Barrie responded swiftly. Justin Handsor intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and converted for his third goal of the season. Joe Salandra added another, assisted by Emerton and Hemming, before Gardiner notched his second with help from Bode Stewart. Hemming capped the scoring with his second of the night, giving Barrie a commanding 6-2 win.
Saturday vs. Niagara IceDogs - 2-1
The momentum carried into Saturday as the Colts faced the Niagara IceDogs. Emil Hemming opened the scoring on a power-play one-timer, extending Barrie's impressive work on the man advantage, which is currently ranked 6th in the OHL at 21.4%. Niagara's Kevin He tied the game early in the second period, but Barrie reclaimed the lead when Joe Salandra finished a perfect setup from Brad Gardiner and Bode Stewart.
In the net, Ben Hrebik delivered again, stopping 42 shots to keep Barrie in control and earning second-star honours. Salandra's clutch finish earned him first-star accolades, while Hemming rounded out the stars for his consistent offensive impact.
Barrie looks to maintain this momentum as they head into their next slate of matchups.
