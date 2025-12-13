Emil Hemming Selected to Represent Finland at 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship

The Barrie Colts are proud to announce that forward Emil Hemming has been selected to represent Finland at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, set to take place in Minnesota.

Hemming, a native of Vaasa, Finland, earns the selection for the third consecutive year with Finland's national program. The right winger has been a key contributor for the Colts this season, continuing to build on his strong two-way game, high hockey IQ, and professional approach.

Through 16 games since rejoining the Colts in October, Hemming has recorded 7 goals and 20 assists for 27 points, ranking among the team's top offensive contributors early in the Ontario Hockey League season.

Drafted 29th overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2024 NHL Draft, Hemming brings a strong international résumé to Finland's forward group, having previously represented his country at multiple international events. His experience, consistency, and ability to impact play in all situations will be valuable assets as Finland competes against the world's top under-20 players.

The Barrie Colts congratulate Emil on this well-earned honour and wish him and Team Finland the best of luck at the World Junior Championship.







