Otters Acquire Forward Ulysses Lombardi for Pick

Published on December 13, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania -- The Otters have been a busy team in the trade market so far this season, and another move has been made to boost their forward core.

Otters General Manager Dave Brown announced today that the Otters have acquired forward Ulysses Lombardi from the Flint Firebirds in exchange for a conditional 12th round pick in 2027.

Lombardi, a 17-year-old forward from Aurora, ON was selected by the Firebirds #188 overall in 2024. Yet to make his OHL debut, the centerman has put together a terrific start to the season with the GOHL's Waterloo Siskins, collecting 26 points (11G+15A) in 18 games.

This terrific start to the season has given Lombardi the chance to play in the GOHL Top Prospects Game, held a day before the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game, in Peterborough on January 13. There he will join Otters' Lyndon Cabral and Vaughn Barr on Team Thornton and playing against them with Team Scheifele will be Danny Adamo.

The 6'0, 187 lbs forward is the brother of former Firebird Amadeus Lombardi.

Otters Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve spoke about the acquisition and what Lombardi can bring to the organization.

"We are happy to welcome Ulysses and his family to Erie," Grieve said. "Ulysses is someone we have followed since his OHL draft year. As a younger player, we believe he has a good runway to continue his development. Ulysses has good touch around the net and brings offensive IQ up-front."

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome Ulysses Lombardi to the Flagship City and look forward to what he will bring to the team as the season rolls on.

About the Erie Otters:

The Erie Otters are an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) team based in Erie, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1996, the Otters have a rich history of excellence both on and off the ice. The team is committed to creating memorable experiences for its fans and contributing to the growth and well-being of the Erie community.

For further information on the Erie Otters and for media inquiries, please contact Trevor Kubeja at trevorkubeja@ottershockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.