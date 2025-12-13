Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Kitchener Rangers

Published on December 13, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Spirit finish up a two-game weekend on Saturday with the Kitchener Rangers at the Dow Event Center on Saturday, December 13th.

Today's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

The Spirit celebrate Superhero Night with the CAN Council on Saturday night. Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero and will have an opportunity to bid on Saginaw's game-worn superhero jerseys.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Spirit played a back-and-forth matchup against the London Knights last night that resulted in a 5-3 loss. Xander Velliaris had his third multi-point night of the season with a goal and an assist, while Brody Pepoy and Levi Harper also notched goals for Saginaw.

The Rangers suffered a loss in the first game of their Michigan weekend trip, falling 4-1 to the Flint Firebirds on Friday night. Christian Humphreys scored his 11th of the season with the Rangers lone goal in the third period to avoid the shutout.

This Season:

This marks the third of four games between Saginaw and Kitchener. The Rangers are 2-0-0-0 against the Spirit this season with 3-1 and 5-2 wins. Egor Barabanov, Nikita Klepov and Levi Harper have all recorded at least one point in both games against the Rangers so far this season.

Players to Watch:

Egor Barabanov is on a four-game point streak, with seven points (3G-4A) in that stretch. Barabanov, on the top line all season for the Spirit, has recorded 36 points (13G-23A) overall this season, good for second on the team. He secured an assist in the loss against London and held the team lead with six shots.

Levi Harper secured his first goal after a 12-game goal scoring drought against London last night. Although he was not scoring goals, Harper secured eight assists in those 12 games without a goal. Harper leads all rookie blueliners and is third amongst all OHL rookies with 26 points (7G-19A) on the season.

Christian Humphreys is the Rangers' leading goal scorer with 36 points (11G-25A) this season. Humphreys scored the Rangers lone goal against the Firebirds last night for his second straight game with a point and first goal in five games. The Colorado Avalanche prospect has one goal this season against the Spirit and is tied with Barabanov for 15th in the league point-scoring race.

Tanner Lam has multiple points in each of his two games against the Spirit this year, leading the Rangers with 1G-4A-5P. He assisted on Kitchener's game-winners against the Spirit on both October 11th and November 7th. Lam sits fourth on the team with 27 points (8G-19A).

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players: Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Kitchener's NHL Drafted Players: Luke Ellinas (OTT), Jack Pridham (CHI), Christian Humphreys (COL), Matthew Hlacar (TOR), Luca Romano (NYI), Cameron Reid (NSH), Andrew MacNeil (MTL), Christian Kirsch (SJ)







