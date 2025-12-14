Sarnia Clips Flint in OT, 3-2

Published on December 13, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - A back and fourth overtime showdown took place at the Dort Financial Center on Saturday night as the Firebirds lost to the Sarnia Sting, 3-2. Ryland Cunningham and Chase Hull were the Flint scorers but it was Ben Pickell who netted the overtime winner for the Sting.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Firebirds started the scoring in the first with a quick goal from Cunningham. Josh Bonnyman fed him as he entered the zone and snapped a blazing wrist shot past Sting goalie Evan Malliet, giving the Birds a 1-0 lead with only three minutes gone by in the first.

The Sting retaliated quickly when Beckham Edwards won the race to the loose puck in the Firebirds defensive side. He flipped one on net, and it snuck under the pad of Mason Courville tying the contest at one apiece.

The Firebirds started fast again in the second period as Alex Kostov broke into the offensive zone and dropped the puck off to Hull. From the top of the right circle, he lasered a shot into the top shelf giving the Birds a 2-1 lead.

Quick goals were the name of the game and Sarnia struck again just over four minutes into the third. Liam Beamish entered the offensive zone, found Cameron Aucoin on the opposite side of the ice cutting toward the net. Aucoin would go to the backhand and tuck the puck past the outstretched pad of Courville, making the score 2-2.

Both goalies played well for the remainder of the third, which pushed the game to overtime still tied at two. Pickell flew down the left side of the Sarnia offensive zone and fired a backhand that would beat Courville over his left shoulder and make its way into the back of the net, giving Sarnia their first and final lead of the game, 3-2.

Flint's eight-game home winning streak was snapped as they moved to 22-7-2-2 and Sarnia improved to 9-17-3-1.

POSTGAME NOTES: Alex Kostov extended his point streak to 16 games with an assist on Chase Hull's goal.... Ryland Cunningham's goal was his 4th on the year.... Mason Courville made 26 saves in the OT loss.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.